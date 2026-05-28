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The complete Chicago delegation in Rome with Mayor Johnson for meeting with Pope Leo XIV

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The following is the complete Chicago delegation now in Rome as Mayor Brandon Johnson meets with Pope Leo XIV, as provided by World Business Chicago.

  1. Brandon Johnson, Chicago mayor
  2. Max Budovitch, Chicago deputy mayor of business and neighborhood development
  3. Charles Smith, vice chair of World Business Chicago and chief executive officer of CS Insurance Strategies
  4. Kristopher Anderson, director of United Airlines
  5. Martin Cabrera Jr., chief executive officer of Cabrera Capital
  6. Guy Chipparoni, chairman of the board of Choose Chicago and president and chief executive officer of the Res Publica Group
  7. Melissa Conyears-Ervin, Chicago city treasurer
  8. John D'Alessandro, principal of JLD Consulting Group, LLC
  9. Joshua Davis, president and chief executive officer of The Will Group
  10. Stacy Davis Gates, president of the Chicago Teachers Union
  11. Mary Dillon, former chief executive officer of Foot Locker, Inc.
  12. Ald. Jason Ervin (28th)
  13. Pasquale Gianni, principal of Gianni Legal and Consulting Service; and chair of the Milan Committee of Chicago Sister Cities International
  14. Rabbi Lizzi Heydemann, founder of Mishkan Chicago
  15. Yusef Jackson, president and chief executive officer of the Rainbow Push Coalition
  16. Charles Johnson, president of SodexoMagic
  17. The Rev. Tanya Lozano Washington, pastor of Lincoln United Methodist Church and chief executive officer of Healthy Hood Chicago
  18. Dr. Robert Manuel, president of DePaul University
  19. Tamar Newberger, chair of Chicago Sister Cities International, World Business Chicago
  20. Dr. Michael Okińczyc-Cruz, executive director of the coalition for spiritual and public leadership
  21. Ald. Julia Ramirez (12th)
  22. Nadia Rawlinson, co-owner and operating chairman of the Chicago Sky, board of directors for Vail Resort, member of the Stanford University Board of Trustees and Harvard Business School Board of Dean's Advisors
  23. Dr. Mark Reed, president of Loyola University Chicago
  24. Sheila Regan, chief operating officer of Acclivus
  25. Ald. Lamont Robinson (4th)
  26. Antonio Romanucci, attorney at Romanucci and Blandin LLC
  27. Carmen Rossi, chief executive officer of 8 Hospitality
  28. The Rev. Reginald Sharpe Jr., senior pastor of Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church
  29. Maria Simon, general counsel and chief compliance officer of Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Chicago
  30. Bishop Dr. Horace E. Smith, senior pastor of the Apostolic Faith Church and pediatric oncologist and hematologist at the Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine
  31. Phil Stefani, owner of Phil Stefani Restaurants
  32. The Rev. Stephen Thurston, pastor of New Covenant Baptist Church
  33. Jeffrey Torosian, partner and co-chair of the U.S. Business Litigation of DLA Piper LLP
  34. Laura Torosian
  35. Father Juan Vargas, associate pastor at Our Lady of the Rosary Parish, Archdiocese of Chicago
  36. Angela Tovar, commissioner of the Chicago Department of Environment and chief sustainability officer for the City of Chicago
  37. Jason Lee, senior advisor to the mayor of Chicago
  38. Billy Evans, Chicago chief of faith engagement
  39. Erin Connelly, communications director for the Chicago Mayor's office
  40. Ashlee Horton, director of executive operations for the Chicago Mayor's office
  41. Chris Witschy, digital director for the City of Chicago
  42. Vashon Jordan Jr., photographer and creative director for the City of Chicago
  43. Darius Newsome, senior aide for the City of Chicago
  44. Adrienne Tongate, executive vice president of Global Strategic Initiatives for World Business Chicago
  45. Anel Montes Marchan, vice president of Global Strategic Initiatives for World Business Chicago
  46. Justus Pugh, ChiForward portfolio and partnerships lead for World Business Chicago

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