The complete Chicago delegation in Rome with Mayor Johnson for meeting with Pope Leo XIV

The following is the complete Chicago delegation now in Rome as Mayor Brandon Johnson meets with Pope Leo XIV, as provided by World Business Chicago.

Brandon Johnson, Chicago mayor Max Budovitch, Chicago deputy mayor of business and neighborhood development Charles Smith, vice chair of World Business Chicago and chief executive officer of CS Insurance Strategies Kristopher Anderson, director of United Airlines Martin Cabrera Jr., chief executive officer of Cabrera Capital Guy Chipparoni, chairman of the board of Choose Chicago and president and chief executive officer of the Res Publica Group Melissa Conyears-Ervin, Chicago city treasurer John D'Alessandro, principal of JLD Consulting Group, LLC Joshua Davis, president and chief executive officer of The Will Group Stacy Davis Gates, president of the Chicago Teachers Union Mary Dillon, former chief executive officer of Foot Locker, Inc. Ald. Jason Ervin (28th) Pasquale Gianni, principal of Gianni Legal and Consulting Service; and chair of the Milan Committee of Chicago Sister Cities International Rabbi Lizzi Heydemann, founder of Mishkan Chicago Yusef Jackson, president and chief executive officer of the Rainbow Push Coalition Charles Johnson, president of SodexoMagic The Rev. Tanya Lozano Washington, pastor of Lincoln United Methodist Church and chief executive officer of Healthy Hood Chicago Dr. Robert Manuel, president of DePaul University Tamar Newberger, chair of Chicago Sister Cities International, World Business Chicago Dr. Michael Okińczyc-Cruz, executive director of the coalition for spiritual and public leadership Ald. Julia Ramirez (12th) Nadia Rawlinson, co-owner and operating chairman of the Chicago Sky, board of directors for Vail Resort, member of the Stanford University Board of Trustees and Harvard Business School Board of Dean's Advisors Dr. Mark Reed, president of Loyola University Chicago Sheila Regan, chief operating officer of Acclivus Ald. Lamont Robinson (4th) Antonio Romanucci, attorney at Romanucci and Blandin LLC Carmen Rossi, chief executive officer of 8 Hospitality The Rev. Reginald Sharpe Jr., senior pastor of Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church Maria Simon, general counsel and chief compliance officer of Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Chicago Bishop Dr. Horace E. Smith, senior pastor of the Apostolic Faith Church and pediatric oncologist and hematologist at the Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine Phil Stefani, owner of Phil Stefani Restaurants The Rev. Stephen Thurston, pastor of New Covenant Baptist Church Jeffrey Torosian, partner and co-chair of the U.S. Business Litigation of DLA Piper LLP Laura Torosian Father Juan Vargas, associate pastor at Our Lady of the Rosary Parish, Archdiocese of Chicago Angela Tovar, commissioner of the Chicago Department of Environment and chief sustainability officer for the City of Chicago Jason Lee, senior advisor to the mayor of Chicago Billy Evans, Chicago chief of faith engagement Erin Connelly, communications director for the Chicago Mayor's office Ashlee Horton, director of executive operations for the Chicago Mayor's office Chris Witschy, digital director for the City of Chicago Vashon Jordan Jr., photographer and creative director for the City of Chicago Darius Newsome, senior aide for the City of Chicago Adrienne Tongate, executive vice president of Global Strategic Initiatives for World Business Chicago Anel Montes Marchan, vice president of Global Strategic Initiatives for World Business Chicago Justus Pugh, ChiForward portfolio and partnerships lead for World Business Chicago