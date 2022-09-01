The Chicago Jazz Fest returns to Millennium Park this weekend
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Jazz festival is back!
Over the next four days, you can listen to local, national and international artists downtown - for free. This weekend's event is the first complete Chicago Jazz Festival in three years.
You can catch more performances through Sunday in Millennium Park and at the Maxwell Street Market. Click here for a schedule of performances.
