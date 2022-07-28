The Argyle Night Market kicks off Thursday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Enjoy a night out in the city while shopping, dining, and listening to music in Uptown.

The Argyle Night Market, part Street festival part market, kicks off Thursday night from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Argyle between Kenmore and Sheridan.

It features pop-up shops by neighborhood businesses, delicious meals from restaurants and food trucks, and musical performances.

The market will happen every Thursday through Aug 25.