The Argyle Night Market kicks off Thursday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Enjoy a night out in the city while shopping, dining, and listening to music in Uptown.
The Argyle Night Market, part Street festival part market, kicks off Thursday night from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Argyle between Kenmore and Sheridan.
It features pop-up shops by neighborhood businesses, delicious meals from restaurants and food trucks, and musical performances.
The market will happen every Thursday through Aug 25.
