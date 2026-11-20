Thanksgiving is less than a week away; a time to get together and eat a little too much, but there's also a major need in Chicago when it comes to food insecurity, and a number of local organizations and a superstar athlete are making a difference this holiday season.

Chicago Bears star defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons has only been on the team a few weeks, but he's wasting no time giving back to his new city right before the holidays.

Simmons is still learning a new playbook and a new city, but he's quickly engraining himself in the community.

"My mom raised five kids on her own from house to house, you know, moving here and there. It's like, what can I do to take the stress off the next family? And that's always my goal," he said.

On Friday, Simmons handed out turkeys and Thanksgiving meals from Hattie B's Hot Chicken to 40 families in need through his Give Em A Reason Foundation.

"It's bigger than trying to learn a playbook, because at the end of the day our community is still in need," he said.

Meantime, work is well underway at New Beginnings Church in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood, where 5,000 Thanksgiving meals will be given away on Saturday. Seniors were able to pick up meals Friday night.

"I'm just so honored and I am humbled that we can provide in this day and time for the people who need it most," Vanessa Grandberry said as she and her husband picked up a meal.

Pastor Corey Brooks and Project HOOD organized the giveaway.

"There's such a great need. You know, the economy is not doing too well right now, and some people's SNAP benefits have been cut for whatever reason, and we just want to do our part," he said.

Deontae Tanner spent Friday night picking up and loading over 500 turkeys. His nonprofit Servants for Hope has given out turkeys for Thanksgiving in Englewood for 10 years.

"I would be remiss if I said that this work isn't, like, painful, right? To know that it's around hunger, and so many families are suffering from hunger, and can't meet those basic necessities," he said.

Families are encouraged to register in advance. Cars can line up at Englewood STEM High School starting at 10 a.m. Saturday.