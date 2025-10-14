Texas National Guard sends 7 deployed in Illinois home for physical fitness

The Texas National Guard sent seven members of its squad who had been deployed to Illinois back to the Lone Star state over their physical fitness.

The guard said it was because "they did not meet the mission requirements," but the move followed reaction to photos appearing online showing troops that may be considered by some to be out of shape.

The Guard and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth are in agreement that physical standards are high for members of the military.

In a September meeting with hundreds of generals and admirals summoned from around the globe, Hegseth told military leaders he's rolling out 10 new directives involving physical fitness, new grooming requirements and a return to "the highest male standard" for combat positions.

Hegseth slammed what he said were "fat troops" and added "it's completely unacceptable to see fat generals and admirals in the halls of the Pentagon and leading commands around the world. It's a bad look."