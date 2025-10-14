Watch CBS News
Texas National Guard sends 7 deployed in Illinois home for physical fitness

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.
Sara Tenenbaum

/ CBS Chicago

The Texas National Guard sent seven members of its squad who had been deployed to Illinois back to the Lone Star state over their physical fitness.

The guard said it was because "they did not meet the mission requirements," but the move followed reaction to photos appearing online showing troops that may be considered by some to be out of shape.

The Guard and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth are in agreement that physical standards are high for members of the military.

In a September meeting with hundreds of generals and admirals summoned from around the globe, Hegseth told military leaders he's rolling out 10 new directives involving physical fitness, new grooming requirements and a return to "the highest male standard" for combat positions.

Hegseth slammed what he said were "fat troops" and added "it's completely unacceptable to see fat generals and admirals in the halls of the Pentagon and leading commands around the world. It's a bad look."

Melissa Quinn contributed to this report.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

