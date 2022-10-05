Watch CBS News
Texas has spent more than $18 million sending migrants to Chicago, other sanctuary cities

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- More than a month after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott began sending refugees from the U.S.-Mexico border to Chicago, we're getting an idea of how much all that costs.

According to the Texas Division of Emergency Management, the Lone Star State spent more than $18 million sending migrants to Chicago, Martha's Vineyard, and other sanctuary cities.

The move includes a total of 12,000 people so far. More than 1,800 ended up in Cook County.

Now Florida and Arizona are also sending migrants to other states, as part of a protest against the Biden administration's immigration policies.

