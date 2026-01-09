Watch CBS News
Tesla driver injured in fiery crash after suffering medical emergency in Naperville

A man was injured Friday afternoon when he suffered a medical emergency while driving in Naperville and crashed his Tesla, which caught fire.

Police said the 37-year-old was driving a 2025 Tesla Model Y on Route 59 near Cantore Road when he suffered a medical emergency.

He ended up sideswiping another vehicle before his Telsa left the road, crashed into a tree, and caught fire.

An off-duty Naperville police officer witnessed the crash and pulled the driver out of the Tesla.

The driver suffered minor burns and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

