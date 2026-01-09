Tesla driver injured in fiery crash after suffering medical emergency in Naperville

A man was injured Friday afternoon when he suffered a medical emergency while driving in Naperville and crashed his Tesla, which caught fire.

Police said the 37-year-old was driving a 2025 Tesla Model Y on Route 59 near Cantore Road when he suffered a medical emergency.

He ended up sideswiping another vehicle before his Telsa left the road, crashed into a tree, and caught fire.

An off-duty Naperville police officer witnessed the crash and pulled the driver out of the Tesla.

The driver suffered minor burns and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Route 59 was closed to traffic at the scene of the crash as firefighters put out the fire, but