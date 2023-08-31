Chicago First Alert Weather: Temperatures start to warm into holiday weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We'll see clear skies and cool temperatures tonight. Lows will be in the mid-50s in Chicago, but upper 40s once again possible in the far western suburbs.

Sunny skies and a south wind will boost highs to the mid-80s for Friday, according to Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon. It gets even hotter for the weekend with highs in the low 90s Saturday, then mid-90s for Sunday and Labor Day.

Humidity levels will start to increase by late in the weekend, making it feel like the upper 90s to 100 degrees starting Sunday afternoon and continuing through Tuesday.

A front will move through the area on Wednesday, allowing for a shower or storm chance. Cooler weather returns by Thursday of next week, with highs in the upper 70s.

TONIGHT: Clear skies. Low 57°

FRIDAY: Sunny skies and warmer. High 85°

SATURDAY: Sunny skies and hot. High 90°