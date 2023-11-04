Watch CBS News
Weather

Chicago First Alert Weather: Temps continue to warm next 2 days

By Robb Ellis

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Temperatures will continue to warm over the next two days, then they'll return to typical fall values for the rest of the week.

Tonight:

Partly cloudy. Low 38.

Tomorrow:

Partly cloudy. High near 60.

EXTENDED

Highs push into the upper 60s on Monday, with a few showers possible. Another chance of rain returns on Wednesday.

Robb Ellis
Robb Ellis is the weekend evening meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago.

First published on November 4, 2023 / 3:26 PM CDT

