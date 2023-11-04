Chicago First Alert Weather: Temps continue to warm next 2 days
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Temperatures will continue to warm over the next two days, then they'll return to typical fall values for the rest of the week.
Tonight:
Partly cloudy. Low 38.
Tomorrow:
Partly cloudy. High near 60.
EXTENDED
Highs push into the upper 60s on Monday, with a few showers possible. Another chance of rain returns on Wednesday.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.