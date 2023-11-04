Chicago First Alert Weather: Temps continue to warm next 2 days

Chicago First Alert Weather: Temps slowly climb through weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Temperatures will continue to warm over the next two days, then they'll return to typical fall values for the rest of the week.

Tonight:

Partly cloudy. Low 38.

Tomorrow:

Partly cloudy. High near 60.

EXTENDED

Highs push into the upper 60s on Monday, with a few showers possible. Another chance of rain returns on Wednesday.

