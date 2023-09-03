First Alert Weather: Temps continue to climb through Labor Day weekend
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The sunny and hot weather continues through Labor Day. Humidity stays tolerable.
Temps will cool down next week. Tuesday won't be as hot, but humidity will climb. Showers may be possible late Tuesday, ushering in cooler days through Friday.
Today:
Sunny. Breezy. High 95.
Tonight:
Clear. Low 69.
Labor Day:
Sunny. Breezy. High 96.
