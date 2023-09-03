Watch CBS News
Weather

First Alert Weather: Temps continue to climb through Labor Day weekend

By Robb Ellis

/ CBS Chicago

First Alert Weather: Potential record setting temps for Labor Day weekend
First Alert Weather: Potential record setting temps for Labor Day weekend 02:22

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The sunny and hot weather continues through Labor Day. Humidity stays tolerable. 

2-day-forecast-left.png
CBS News Chicago

Temps will cool down next week. Tuesday won't be as hot, but humidity will climb. Showers may be possible late Tuesday, ushering in cooler days through Friday.  

7-day-forecast-am-35.png
CBS News Chicago

Today:

Sunny. Breezy. High 95.

Tonight:

Clear. Low 69.

Labor Day:

Sunny. Breezy. High 96.

Robb Ellis
robbellis-2.jpg

Robb Ellis is the weekend evening meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago.

First published on September 3, 2023 / 6:46 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.