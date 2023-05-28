Watch CBS News
Weather

First Alert Weather: Temps continue climb throughout Memorial Day weekend

By Robb Ellis

/ CBS Chicago

First Alert Weather: Warm, dry into next week
First Alert Weather: Warm, dry into next week 02:20

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We continue to get even warmer, but it will stay cooler along the lakeshore.

highs-today-adi-21.png
CBS News Chicago
5-panel-daypart-today-7.png
CBS News Chicago
lows-tonight-adi-9.png
CBS News Chicago

Moving into the 80s for most of next week, so some good days to get out and enjoy. No rain in the forecast.  

7-day-forecast-am-7.png
CBS News Chicago

Today:

Mostly cloudy. High 79. Cooler lakeside.

Tonight:

Mostly cloudy. Low 56.

Tomorrow:

Mostly cloudy. High 80. Cooler lakeside.

EXTENDED

Robb Ellis
robbellis-2.jpg

Robb Ellis is the weekend evening meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago.

First published on May 28, 2023 / 6:30 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

