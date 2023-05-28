First Alert Weather: Temps continue climb throughout Memorial Day weekend

First Alert Weather: Warm, dry into next week

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We continue to get even warmer, but it will stay cooler along the lakeshore.

Moving into the 80s for most of next week, so some good days to get out and enjoy. No rain in the forecast.

Today:

Mostly cloudy. High 79. Cooler lakeside.

Tonight:

Mostly cloudy. Low 56.

Tomorrow:

Mostly cloudy. High 80. Cooler lakeside.

EXTENDED