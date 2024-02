Temperatures in the 50s in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Dense fog returns for the start of the day west of the city.

Unseasonably mild temperatures are expected by the afternoon on Wednesday with highs in the low 50s.

Temperatures in the 50s continue Thursday with scattered showers in the afternoon.

Warm conditions linger for the weekend.