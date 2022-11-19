2 teen boys wounded, 1 seriously in Brighton Park drive-by shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two boys are wounded after being shot in Brighton Park Saturday morning.

The shooting happened in the 3800 block of South Archer Avenue around 10:50 a.m.

Police say the boys, both 17, were walking down the street when an unknown vehicle approached, and an unknown suspect fired shots at the victims.

One of the victims was shot in the back and lower back and was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in serious condition.

The second victim was shot in the right shoulder and right foot and was transported in good condition to Mt. Sinai Hospital.

The suspects fled the scene in an unknown direction.

No one is in custody.

Area Detectives are investigating.