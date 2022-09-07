Watch CBS News
Teens shot through garage door in Calumet Heights

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Two teenagers are in the hospital after they were shot through a garage door in Calumet Heights.

Chicago police said the 16-year-old boy and 14-year-old girl were in the garage around 11 p.m., near 93rd Street and Yates Boulevard, when they heard shots and felts pain. 

Both teens were taken to Comer Children's Hospital in fair condition. 

