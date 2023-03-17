Chicago teens, police officers play basketball for 'Safe Streets Chicago'
CHICAGO (CBS) -- It may not be the big dance, but there was plenty for basketball buffs to enjoy on the South Side Friday.
Some Chicago police officers traded in their uniforms for basketball shorts to play hoops with local students. "Safe Streets Chicago" hosted the game at Leo High School.
The teams were made up of both officers and students. The goal was to forge stronger partnerships between the community and police. Organizers hope the teamwork on the court will lead to teamwork off the court as well.
