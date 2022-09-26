Watch CBS News
Teens surprise Humboldt Park business owner with check for National Business Woman's Day

CHICAGO (CBS) – In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, some young men really stepped up for a Humboldt Park businesswoman.

These teens are giving and participating in an effort to build community all month long.

They surprised TASA Coffee Roasters owner Jackie Marquez with a check on Sunday for National American Business Woman's Day.

The young men then had coffee and talked at her store on North Avenue in Humboldt Park.

The student-athletes attend Brother Rice, Notre Dame, Juarez, Bulls Prep, Cristo Rey, and Chicago Academy.

Last Friday, they helped deliver donated name-brand women's clothing to the Hope Chest in LaGrange.

