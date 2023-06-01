2 teens charged with shooting death of Waukegan school counselor, volleyball coach

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two teenage boys were arrested and charged in connection with the shooting death of a beloved coach and counselor in Waukegan last month.

The charges stem from the May 6 shooting death of Niolis Collazo, 23. Waukegan police said Thursday that investigators identified the two suspects, one age 16 and the other age 17, in collaboration with the Lake County State's Attorney's Office.

Police secured search warrants for both suspects' homes, which police executed Thursday morning. Both suspects were found and arrested.

Police found handguns at both locations. One of the guns had a fully automatic switch, though it was not attached to the gun, police said. One of the guns was reported stolen out of Florida.

Both suspects were charged with three counts of first-degree murder as adults. They will both appear in bond court on Friday.

Collazo recently graduated from the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh. She came back home and landed a job at Waukegan High School as the boy's volleyball assistant coach.

She was also a counselor with Youth Guidance's Working On Womanhood program at Smith Middle School.