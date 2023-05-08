Niolis Collazo, school counselor, volleyball coach in Waukegan, dies in shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A volleyball coach and graduate at Waukegan High School was killed on Saturday when gunfire struck her car.

Niolis Collazo, 23, was a counselor for the Waukegan School District and a freshman volleyball coach. She graduated in 2018.

"It is with great sadness that we report the unexpected passing of Ms. Niolis Collazo," according to a letter sent to school staff on Monday. "Ms. Collazo worked as an assistant boys volleyball coach at Waukegan High School. She was also a counselor with Youth Guidance's Working On Womanhood program, where she worked with young ladies at Smith Middle School."

On Saturday around 10:30 p.m. police discovered that two vehicles had been hit by bullets around 10th Street and Lewis Avenue. Collazo was shot and taken to Vista East Medical Center, where she died. Collazo was talking to her sister on the phone when she was struck.

A male driver of the second car was not struck but his car was hit.

An autopsy is scheduled for today at the Lake County Coroner's Office. Counselors will be available to school staff and students.

The two vehicles were traveling in different directions and were unrelated to each other, police said. It is not clear where the gunfire originated.

The investigation is ongoing, and the Waukegan Police Department is asking if anyone has any information to call the Police Department tip line at 847-360-9001, the Police Department TIP APP by texting 847411, using the keyword WPDTIP, or by calling the Lake County Crime Stoppers at 847-662-2222.