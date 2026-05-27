Teenage boy charged in 2025 fatal shooting of man in Back of the Yards

Chicago police charged a 17-year-old boy in connection with the deadly shooting of a man in the Back of the Yards last year.

The teen was arrested on Tuesday in Hickory Hills, Illinois, and charged with one felony count of first-degree murder.

Police said the teen was identified as the suspect who, on Aug. 10, 2025, allegedly shot and killed the 20-year-old victim in the 4700 block of South Damen Avenue.

Police said the teen was placed into custody and charged accordingly.

No additional information was released.