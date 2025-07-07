Teen hospitalized after being shot multiple times in Plainfield, Illinois, police say

A 17-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting in Plainfield, Illinois, over the weekend.

On Saturday, around 10:45 p.m., Plainfield police and fire crews responded to the 24400 block of West Lockport Street for a person shot.

Arriving officers found the 17-year-old, who suffered multiple gunshots, conscious and breathing, police said.

An officer applied a tourniquet to the boy's arm before fire crews arrived at the scene and continued life-saving measures. The victim was then taken to Rush-Copley Medical Center in Aurora, Illinois.

Police said the shooting was a targeted attack, and there was no further threat to the public.

Investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Ron Mikos at 815-267-7237 or Detective Sergeant Colin Mulacek at 815-439-7654.