Body of teen recovered from Lake Michigan after search near Indiana beach

The body of a 13-year-old boy was recovered from Lake Michigan during a multiple-day search near a beach in Michigan City, Indiana.

Officials did not provide further details.

A search has been underway since Monday night after witnesses reported seeing a child wearing red shorts enter the water.

Michigan City police said officers responded to a possible drowning just before 5:40 p.m. on Monday near Washington Park Beach.

Police said the child disappeared underwater just south of the lighthouse and did not resurface.

A search was initiated with dive efforts, a fishing boat, drone technology, and a medical helicopter deployed.

The Michigan City Fire Department said three divers suffered minor injuries during the search and are being treated at Franciscan Health. Fire officials said divers encountered "challenging water conditions" before the search was suspended.

Officials have not identified the body recovered.