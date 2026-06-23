Watch CBS News
Local News

Child goes missing in Lake Michigan near Indiana beach

By
Lauren Victory
Lauren Victory
Reporter
Lauren joined CBS News Chicago in May 2016 and is a graduate of the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University.
Read Full Bio
Lauren Victory,
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
Read Full Bio
Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

Add CBS News on Google

A child disappeared in Lake Michigan near a beach in Michigan City, Indiana, on Monday night. 

Michigan City police said officers responded to a possible drowning just before 5:40 p.m. near Washington Park Beach. Witnesses reported seeing a child wearing red shorts enter the water. 

Police said the child disappeared under the water just south of the lighthouse, and a search was underway. 

The Michigan City Fire Department said three divers sustained minor injuries during the search and are being treated at Franciscan Health. Fire officials said divers encountered "challenging water conditions" before the search was suspended. 

As of Tuesday morning, officials in Michigan City did not have an update on the search. 

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates. 

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue