Child goes missing in Lake Michigan near Indiana beach

A child disappeared in Lake Michigan near a beach in Michigan City, Indiana, on Monday night.

Michigan City police said officers responded to a possible drowning just before 5:40 p.m. near Washington Park Beach. Witnesses reported seeing a child wearing red shorts enter the water.

Police said the child disappeared under the water just south of the lighthouse, and a search was underway.

The Michigan City Fire Department said three divers sustained minor injuries during the search and are being treated at Franciscan Health. Fire officials said divers encountered "challenging water conditions" before the search was suspended.

As of Tuesday morning, officials in Michigan City did not have an update on the search.

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates.