Teen rock musicians coming together for Highland Park fundraiser

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Teens musicians are coming together to support the Highland Park community.

Bands Metra, Indigo Hall, Metacognate freaturing Eliza Lampert/Richard Heller will perform a rock show on April 29 at Madame Zuzu's, owned by Billy Corgan and located at 1876 First St. The show will start at 8 p.m.

"Richard and I are always looking for ways to give back to our community through music. We are both super passionate musicians," headliner Lampert said.

She said is a giving back to a close cause.

A portion of the proceeds will go to the Highland Park Community Foundation July 4th Recovery Fund.

"We think music is the best way to heal and to bring people together," headliner Heller said. "We are going to make sure the victim and families know we are here for them."

Tickets are $10 online and $15 at the door.