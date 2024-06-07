Teen group charged with robbery, attempted robbery on Chicago's Northwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — Four teenage boys were charged in connection to a robbery and an attempted robbery on the city's Northwest Side Thursday afternoon.

Chicago police arrested the group, two 16-year-old and two 17-year-old boys, just before 5:30 p.m. in the 800 block of North Hermitage Avenue.

All four were charged with one felony count of aggravated robbery with an indication of a firearm and attempted robbery. One of the 17-year-olds received an additional felony charge of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

Police said the group was identified as the offenders who took property from a 24-year-old man after implying they had a weapon in the 1000 block of North Honore Street.

The teens were also charged in connection to the attempted robbery of a 32-year-old man just 10 minutes prior in the 1700 block of West Cortez Street.

Responding officers quickly found the group and placed them into custody.

No further information was immediately available.