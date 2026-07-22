14-year-old girl found dead in hot tub at Crown Point, Indiana, residence prompts police investigation

Police are investigating after a 14-year-old girl was found dead inside a hot tub in Crown Point, Indiana, on Wednesday morning.

Crown Point police said just before 8:30 a.m., officers arrived at a residence in the 1000 block of East Greenwood Avenue for a report of an unresponsive juvenile in a hot tub.

Crews with the Crown Point Fire Department performed life-saving measures on the girl. She was then taken to Franciscan Health Crown Point, where she was later pronounced dead.

The victim's identity was not released as of Wednesday afternoon.

It is unclear what led to the teen's death.

The investigation into the incident remains ongoing by the Crown Point Police Department.