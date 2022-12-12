Watch CBS News
Teen girl reported as runaway found dead in Evanston hotel room

EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) -- A 15-year-old girl who had been reported as a runaway was found dead in a hotel room in Evanston over the weekend.

At 11:16 a.m. Saturday, the Evanston police and fire departments were called to the Holiday Inn Chicago North-Evanston, at 1501 Sherman Ave. in downtown Evanston, after someone was found dead on the sixth floor.

Evanston police have identified the young woman who died as 15-year-old Nyasia Jennings of Chicago. Nyasia had been reported as a missing runaway before she died.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's office reported the cause and manner of death for Nyasia is pending toxicology, police said.

Evanston police are still investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the Evanston Police Detective Bureau at (847) 866-5040. You may also Text-A-Tip to CRIMES (274637) and then start your message with EPDTIP.

First published on December 12, 2022 / 4:13 PM

