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15-year-old shot, killed in West Garfield Park

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
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Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

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A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed in West Garfield Park early Wednesday morning. 

Around 1 a.m., Chicago police were called to the 4600 block of West Jackson Boulevard and found the teen with a gunshot wound to the head. The circumstances surrounding the shooting were not released. 

The 15-year-old was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. The victim has not been identified. 

No arrests have been made. 

Area Four detectives are investigating. 

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