15-year-old shot, killed in West Garfield Park

A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed in West Garfield Park early Wednesday morning.

Around 1 a.m., Chicago police were called to the 4600 block of West Jackson Boulevard and found the teen with a gunshot wound to the head. The circumstances surrounding the shooting were not released.

The 15-year-old was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. The victim has not been identified.

No arrests have been made.

Area Four detectives are investigating.