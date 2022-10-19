Watch CBS News
Teen charged with carjacking 72-year-old man in Wrightwood

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A teen has been charged with carjacking an elderly man Tuesday morning in the Wrightwood neighborhood.

Police said, around 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, the 16-year-old boy pulled a 72-year-old man out of his car in the 3000 block of West 84th Place, implying he had a weapon, and drove off in the vehicle.

The boy later crashed in the 8100 block of South Carpenter Street, where he was arrested about 30 minutes later.

The boy is charged with one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking, and is due to appear in Juvenile Court on Wednesday.

First published on October 19, 2022 / 8:53 AM

