Teen suspect charged with carjacking elderly man on South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 15-year-old boy is charged after carjacking an elderly handicapped man on the city's South Side last month.

Police say the teen was arrested by members of the Area One Vehicular Hijacking Task Force Tuesday, in the 8200 block of South Springfield Avenue.

He was identified as one of the offenders who forcefully took a vehicle from a 72-year-old man in the 3000 block of W. 84th Place on Oct. 18.

The teen was also observed inside a vehicle that was stolen on Oct. 30, from the 3700 block of West 83rd Place

The boy was placed into custody and subsequently charged with one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking and one misdemeanor of criminal trespass to the vehicle.

He is scheduled to appear in juvenile court Wednesday.

No additional information was made available.