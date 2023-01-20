Teen charged in November robbery of man on Northwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 15-year-old boy is charged with robbing a man on the Northwest Side back in November.

Chicago police arrested the teen Thursday, in the 4700 block of North Central Park Avenue.

He was identified as one of the offenders who, on Nov. 10 around 5:49 p.m., forcefully took property from a 26-year-old man, in the 5300 block of North Kildare Avenue.

The teen was placed into custody and charged with one felony count of robbery

No additional information was available.