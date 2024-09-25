Watch CBS News
Local News

Teen charged in robbery, battery on Chicago train platform

By Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 14-year-old boy was charged with robbery and battery on a CTA Red Line platform. 

According to police, the teen was charged with two felony counts of robbery and two felony counts of aggravated battery of a transit passenger. 

On September 16, police said the teen was identified as one of the offenders who battered and forcefully robbed a 21-year-old man on a CTA platform in the 100 block of North State Street. 

Police said the same teen is charged in connection with another robbery and battery of a 22-year-old man that happened several hours after the CTA platform robbery. The second incident took place in the 300 block of South State Street. 

Elyssa Kaufman

Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.