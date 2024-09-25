Teen charged in robbery, battery on Chicago train platform

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 14-year-old boy was charged with robbery and battery on a CTA Red Line platform.

According to police, the teen was charged with two felony counts of robbery and two felony counts of aggravated battery of a transit passenger.

On September 16, police said the teen was identified as one of the offenders who battered and forcefully robbed a 21-year-old man on a CTA platform in the 100 block of North State Street.

Police said the same teen is charged in connection with another robbery and battery of a 22-year-old man that happened several hours after the CTA platform robbery. The second incident took place in the 300 block of South State Street.