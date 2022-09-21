Watch CBS News
Teen charged in carjacking spree through several Chicago neighborhoods

Arrest made in string of Chicago carjackings
Arrest made in string of Chicago carjackings 00:30

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two months after a group of people went on a wild carjacking spree through several Chicago neighborhoods, police arrested a teenager they said was involved.

Police arrested Lance Talbert on Tuesday. He's 18 years old, but police said he was 17 when he allegedly committed around eight robberies and carjackings on July 16.

Talbert is facing several charges including six for armed robbery and four for vehicular hijacking.

He will be tried as a juvenile.

