Teen charged in December carjacking of woman in Brighton Park

By Jeramie Bizzle

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 16-year-old boy is charged with carjacking a woman in the Brighton Park neighborhood last month.

The Vehicular Hijacking Task Force arrested the teen Wednesday, in the 1100 block of South Hamilton Avenue.

He was identified as the second suspect who, on Dec. 2, took a vehicle from a 31-year-old woman at gunpoint, in the 4400 block of South Albany Avenue.

The teen was placed into custody and charged with one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm.

No further information was immediately available. 

First published on January 19, 2023 / 9:17 AM

