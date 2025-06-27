Addison teen charged with leading police on high-speed chase, possessing gun in Wood Dale, Illinois

A teen was ordered held after being charged with leading police on a high-speed chase while possessing a handgun in Wood Dale, Illinois, earlier this week, the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office announced on Friday.

Emmanuel Rivera, 18, of Addison, Illinois, was charged with two counts of aggravated fleeing and eluding, one count of aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon, and multiple misdemeanor and petty traffic offenses, including leaving the scene of an accident involving damage and speeding over 35 miles per hour over the limit.

Rivera appeared in court Thursday afternoon, where the judge granted the state's motion to deny his pre-trial release.

On Tuesday, Wood Dale officers responded to a disturbance involving a white Nissan sedan in the 500 block of North Maple Avenue, just after 9 p.m.

Shortly after, officers saw the Nissan heading northbound on Maple Avenue as it turned east onto Elmhurst Street. Officers in two separate squad cars activated their emergency lights and attempted to perform a traffic stop.

The Nissan driver, later identified as Rivera, allegedly did not pull over, ignored a stop sign, and fled eastbound on Elmhurst Street, leading to a pursuit. It is further alleged that Rivera reached speeds of at least 60 miles per hour in a 20-mile-per-hour zone, the office said.

After turning southbound on Route 83 from Elmhurst Street, he crashed into a median and disabled the Nissan. At that time, Rivera and multiple occupants allegedly exited the vehicle and fled on foot.

During a search of the Nissan, officers found a Glock 27, sub-compact, .40 caliber firearm with one bullet in the chamber.

Later that evening, officers identified Rivera as the driver. He turned himself in to the Wood Dale Police Department.

He is due back in court on July 21.