Watch CBS News
Local News

Addison teen charged with leading police on high-speed chase, possessing gun in Wood Dale, Illinois

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Read Full Bio
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

A teen was ordered held after being charged with leading police on a high-speed chase while possessing a handgun in Wood Dale, Illinois, earlier this week, the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office announced on Friday.

Emmanuel Rivera, 18, of Addison, Illinois, was charged with two counts of aggravated fleeing and eluding, one count of aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon, and multiple misdemeanor and petty traffic offenses, including leaving the scene of an accident involving damage and speeding over 35 miles per hour over the limit.

Rivera appeared in court Thursday afternoon, where the judge granted the state's motion to deny his pre-trial release.

On Tuesday, Wood Dale officers responded to a disturbance involving a white Nissan sedan in the 500 block of North Maple Avenue, just after 9 p.m.

Shortly after, officers saw the Nissan heading northbound on Maple Avenue as it turned east onto Elmhurst Street. Officers in two separate squad cars activated their emergency lights and attempted to perform a traffic stop.

The Nissan driver, later identified as Rivera, allegedly did not pull over, ignored a stop sign, and fled eastbound on Elmhurst Street, leading to a pursuit. It is further alleged that Rivera reached speeds of at least 60 miles per hour in a 20-mile-per-hour zone, the office said.

After turning southbound on Route 83 from Elmhurst Street, he crashed into a median and disabled the Nissan. At that time, Rivera and multiple occupants allegedly exited the vehicle and fled on foot.

During a search of the Nissan, officers found a Glock 27, sub-compact, .40 caliber firearm with one bullet in the chamber.

Later that evening, officers identified Rivera as the driver. He turned himself in to the Wood Dale Police Department.

He is due back in court on July 21.

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.