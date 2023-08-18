Teen charged in Greater Grand Crossing armed carjacking

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 17-year-old boy was charged with carjacking a woman and pointing a firearm at another in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood earlier this month.

Chicago police said the teen was arrested by the Vehicular Hijacking Task Force on Thursday, in the 7200 block of South Green Street.

The teen was identified as the offender who, on Aug. 10, took a vehicle at gunpoint from the 35-year-old victim in the 7300 block of South Indiana Avenue.

During the incident, he pointed a firearm at a 42-year-old woman, according to police. She was not hurt.

He was charged with one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm, and one misdemeanor count of aggravated assault/use deadly weapon.

No further information was available.