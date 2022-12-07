Watch CBS News
Teen charged with carjacking man at gunpoint at South Side gas station

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 15-year-old boy is charged after carjacking a man Tuesday afternoon on the city's South Side.

Members of the Vehicular Hijacking Task Force arrested the teen around 4:25 p.m., police said.

He was identified as the suspect who 90 minutes earlier took a vehicle from the victim, 53, at gunpoint, in the 8600 block of South Stony Island.

Officers located the car and observed the suspect inside.

He was placed into custody and charged with one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm.

The teen is scheduled to appear in juvenile court Friday.

No further information was immediately available. 

