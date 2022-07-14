Watch CBS News
Teen boy, girl shot and wounded on West Town porch

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two teenagers were shot and wounded on the front porch of a home in West Town Wednesday evening.

At 4:18 p.m., a 17-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy were sitting on the front porch of a home in the 2700 block of West Potomac Avenue when someone came up and shot them both, police said.

The girl was shot in the face and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, while the boy was shot in the left foot and was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County. Both were reported in good condition.

Area Five detectives are investigating.

