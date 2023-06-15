Taxi driver to be sentenced for sexually assaulting passenger in Naperville

Naperville taxi driver will be sentenced for sexually assaulting passenger

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (CBS) -- Sentencing is scheduled today for a taxi driver found guilty of sexually assaulting a female passenger once she was alone in his cab.

Sandeep Arora was convicted on six counts for the assault in Naperville in July 2017.

The victim was able to eventually free herself, run away, and call a friend for help.

Arora faces a sentence of 12 to 60 years in prison.