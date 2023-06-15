Watch CBS News
Local News

Taxi driver to be sentenced for sexually assaulting passenger in Naperville

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Naperville taxi driver will be sentenced for sexually assaulting passenger
Naperville taxi driver will be sentenced for sexually assaulting passenger 00:23

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (CBS) -- Sentencing is scheduled today for a taxi driver found guilty of sexually assaulting a female passenger once she was alone in his cab.

Sandeep Arora was convicted on six counts for the assault in Naperville in July 2017.

The victim was able to eventually free herself, run away, and call a friend for help.

Arora faces a sentence of 12 to 60 years in prison.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on June 15, 2023 / 7:19 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.