Watch CBS News
Local News

Taste of River North returns this weekend

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Taste of River North opens Friday
Taste of River North opens Friday 00:23

CHICAGO (CBS)-- It's time to break out your bibs and stretchy pants.

The Taste of River North is back this weekend.

Guests are invited to come out and sample some of the best dishes from restaurants in River North - including Moe's Cantina, Hubbard Inn, Tree House Chicago, and more.

It begins Friday at 5 p.m. on Wells Street between Superior and Ontario.

Wine lovers can also enjoy a special wine tasting tonight only.  

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on July 28, 2023 / 8:22 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.