Taste of River North returns this weekend

CHICAGO (CBS)-- It's time to break out your bibs and stretchy pants.

The Taste of River North is back this weekend.

Guests are invited to come out and sample some of the best dishes from restaurants in River North - including Moe's Cantina, Hubbard Inn, Tree House Chicago, and more.

It begins Friday at 5 p.m. on Wells Street between Superior and Ontario.

Wine lovers can also enjoy a special wine tasting tonight only.