Taste of Elmwood Park kicks off its 40th year on Thursday. Here's what attendees can expect

Taste of Elmwood Park kicks off its 40th year

The four-day food Taste of Elmwood Park festival kicks off Thursday in the northwest suburbs.

The event takes place near North 75th Avenue and Fullerton Avenue. This is the Taste of Elmwood Park's 40th anniversary.

There will be nonstop entertainment and fun for the entire family.

The weekend will also feature a fitness in the park session Saturday morning, followed by a bocce tournament, and a meatball-eating contest later in the day.

Local bands, Ocean's Rat Pack, and The Shagadelics will hit the stage on Thursday.

The event runs Thursday from 5 to 11 p.m., Friday from 4:30 to 11 p.m., Saturday from noon to 11:30 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 10 p.m.