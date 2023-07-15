Watch CBS News
Local News

Taste of Chicago, SummerDance events happening at Pullman Park

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Taste of Chicago, SummerDance in Pullman Park
Taste of Chicago, SummerDance in Pullman Park 00:39

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Summer is in full swing in Chicago and that means there are plenty of festivals to look forward to.

Taste of Chicago is back and taking over the Pullman neighborhood.

Guests are invited to come out and enjoy some of the best dishes from more than 20 local vendors.

It's free and runs from noon to 8 p.m. inside Pullman Park near Cottage Grove and 111th.

But don't forget to bring your dancing shoes.

Chicago SummerDance is offering free lessons in Pullman Park today.

From line dancing to salsa, there's a style for everyone to groove to.

Lessons run from noon to 4 p.m.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on July 15, 2023 / 10:01 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.