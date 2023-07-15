Taste of Chicago, SummerDance events happening at Pullman Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Summer is in full swing in Chicago and that means there are plenty of festivals to look forward to.

Taste of Chicago is back and taking over the Pullman neighborhood.

Guests are invited to come out and enjoy some of the best dishes from more than 20 local vendors.

It's free and runs from noon to 8 p.m. inside Pullman Park near Cottage Grove and 111th.

But don't forget to bring your dancing shoes.

Chicago SummerDance is offering free lessons in Pullman Park today.

From line dancing to salsa, there's a style for everyone to groove to.

Lessons run from noon to 4 p.m.