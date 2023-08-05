Watch CBS News
Taste of Chicago pop-up happening in Marquette Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Taste of Chicago won't be back in grant park for another month, but a pop-up dedicated to the event is coming to another neighborhood on Saturday.

The event will take over Marquette Park from noon until 8 p.m.

It will feature local food vendors, live music, and dance classes.

This is the last pop-up until the downtown Taste of Chicago which will run from Sept. 8 to 10.

August 5, 2023

