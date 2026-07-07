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Taste of Chicago opens Wednesday, with cashless vendors

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago, overseeing editorial operations and social media, and covering breaking, local and community news.
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Sara Tenenbaum

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Taste of Chicago is back in Grant Park starting Wednesday, featuring restaurants and food trucks from every part of the city.

Street closures have been in place and growing since set-up began last week. Currently, Columbus is closed between Monroe and Roosevelt, Ida B. Wells is closed between Columbus and Semi Circle, and Jackson is closed between Michigan Avenue and Lake Shore Drive.

The festival is completely free to attend, and this year is both cashless and ticket-free; vendors will only be accepting cards.

The Taste will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.

Along with dozens of restaurants, pop-up vendors and food trucks, there is live music every night. Beach Bunny headlines the festival's opening night, Original Koffee headlines on Thursday, Common headlines Friday, Babyface headlines Saturday and Julieta Venegas is the festival's closing headliner.

Click here for a full list of participating restaurants, pop-up vendors, and a full schedule of live music.   

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