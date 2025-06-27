Watch CBS News
Taste of Chicago 2025 announces music and food lineup for Grant Park festival; Lupe Fiasco among headliners

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.
Taste of Chicago 2025 in Grant Park will feature musical performances from Lupe Fiasco, JoJo and Elvis Crespo along with lots of tasty food.

The annual free food festival will be held Sept. 5 through 7. Chicago-born rapper Lupe Fiasco will headline Friday night, JoJo will perform Saturday and Elvis Crespo will close out the weekend on Sunday.

There will be 45 food vendors at this year's Taste, including new booths from Beat Kitchen Cantina, ChefLife19, Crave Cookies, Dao Thai Restaurant, Khmai, Chillafry, Lexintgon Betty Smoke House, Nitro Nostalgia Ice Cream and Board Game Café, Hubbard Inn, Khmai and Thimi's Empanadas.

Returning food vendors from years past include Eli's Cheesecake, JJ Thai Street Food, Prime Tacos, churro Factory, Yum Dum, The Original Rainbow Cone, African Food Place and more.

See the full event lineup and list of vendors at the Taste of Chicago website

