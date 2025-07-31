Taste of Bud Billiken to give sneak peek at annual back-to-school parade

Taste of Bud Billiken returns for 2025

Taste of Bud Billiken returns for 2025

The Taste of Bud Billiken returns on Thursday ahead of the Bud Billiken Parade next weekend.

The second annual Taste of Bud Billiken, a sneak peek of the city's back-to-school parade, will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Shine Bright Community Center at 8560 S. Cottage Grove Av.

The event will feature youth dance performances, free hairstyling, food, and more.

The Bud Billiken Parade is set for 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 9, starting at the intersection of Pershing Road and King Drive.