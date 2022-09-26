Tanker truck sideswipes Indiana State Police car stopped on I-65

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A tanker truck sideswiped an Indiana State Police squad car on Interstate 65 early Monday morning as two state troopers were responding to an earlier crash involving a semi-trailer truck.

Indiana State Police said, around 5 a.m., the troopers were investigating a semi-truck crash on I-65 between DeMotte and Rensselaer, and were blocking the right lane with their emergency lights activated, when a tanker truck sideswiped one of their squad cars.

Trooper Jordin Bilthuis was sitting in her patrol car at the time of the crash, with her seat belt buckled, and she was taken to a hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Police said she is expected to fully recover.

The truck driver who sideswiped the trooper's squad car, 33-year-old Jonathan Hanley, of Remington, Indiana, was ticketed for failure to yield to a stationary emergency vehicle. An inspection of the truck, owned by Hydro EXC Inc., of Griffith, Indiana, also found multiple violations.

Indiana State Police urged drivers to slow down and/or change lanes when approaching emergency vehicles that have stopped on the side of the road.