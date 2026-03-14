Tai Baribo scores winner on PK in stoppage time to lift D.C. United to 2-1 victory over Fire

Tai Baribo scored on a penalty kick in the fifth of 18 minutes of second-half stoppage time to rally D.C. United to a 2-1 victory over Chicago on Saturday night after Hugo Cuypers drilled a late PK to give the Fire a brief lead.

Neither team scored until the 81st minute when Cuypers sent a PK into the net after a foul on DC United midfielder Jackson Hopkins.

The lead last three minutes until defender Matti Peltola sent shot from the middle of the box through traffic and into the net. It was his first career goal in his 61st appearance.

Baribo's PK winner came after a foul on Fire defender Johnny Dean. It was his third goal in his first four matches with the club after netting 25 goals in 55 appearances over three seasons with the Philadelphia Union.

Sean Johnson saved one shot for DC United (2-2-0) in his first season with the club. It was his 435th career start.

Chris Brady finished with one save for the Fire (1-2-1). He was coming off back-to-back clean sheets.

Baribo had a goal waived off in the 43rd minute after Hopkins was caught offside.

DC United leads the all-time series 28-24-22.

Up next

DC United: At Atlanta United on Saturday.

Chicago: At Philadelphia Union on Saturday.