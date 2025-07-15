Watch CBS News
Local News

No arrests after SWAT response on Chicago's South Side

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
Read Full Bio
Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

SWAT team responds to home after suspected gunfire in Chatham
SWAT team responds to home after suspected gunfire in Chatham 01:09

A SWAT response ended without an arrest in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood on Tuesday morning. 

According to Chicago police, officers were called to the 8100 block of South Prairie Park Place just after 1 a.m. after reports of shots fired inside a home. 

Police said a 77-year-old woman was in an argument with a 45-year-old man inside the house, and as she left the house, she heard a loud noise, suspected to be gunfire. 

Officers requested assistance from the SWAT team. 

Chicago police confirmed the SWAT incident had concluded, and no one was inside the residence.

Elyssa Kaufman

Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.