No arrests after SWAT response on Chicago's South Side

SWAT team responds to home after suspected gunfire in Chatham

A SWAT response ended without an arrest in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood on Tuesday morning.

According to Chicago police, officers were called to the 8100 block of South Prairie Park Place just after 1 a.m. after reports of shots fired inside a home.

Police said a 77-year-old woman was in an argument with a 45-year-old man inside the house, and as she left the house, she heard a loud noise, suspected to be gunfire.

Officers requested assistance from the SWAT team.

Chicago police confirmed the SWAT incident had concluded, and no one was inside the residence.