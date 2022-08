SUV crashes into Pete's Market in West Elsdon

CHICAGO (CBS)-- An SUV crashed into a grocery story in the West Elsdon overnight.

Police said the driver was speeding lost control in the 5800 block of South Pulaski Road around 1 a.m. The SUV struck a tree before crashing into the front entrance of Pete's Market.

High speed one car crash into Pete’s Market 58 and Pulaski. Occupants fled scene. pic.twitter.com/nHOckLVCJK — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) August 1, 2022

The people inside the SUV fled the scene.

No injuries were reported.