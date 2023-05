SUV crashes into business in Belmont Cragin

SUV crashes into business in Belmont Cragin

CHICAGO (CBS)-- An SUV crashed into a business in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood.

The SUV took down a pole and smashed into the front widow of the One Main Financial office on Fullerton Avenue near Cicero Avenue.

No one was injured.

CBS 2 learned the driver is in custody. Police have not released further details.